Clover Receives $3M Donation from MacKenzie Scott

Photo courtesy of Clover

NEW ORLEANS — Clover (formerly Kingsley House) has received a $3 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It’s the single largest, completely unrestricted gift in the agency’s 127-year history.

“We are immensely proud and honored to be recognized by MacKenzie Scott as a high-impact organization that is making a difference in the lives of those we serve and our community,” said Keith Liederman, the nonprofit’s CEO, in a press release. “We are exploring the most effective ways to invest this game-changing support to meet today’s needs and ensure we can continue to serve our community far into the future.”

Clover provides an array of nationally accredited, state certified programs and services, including early childhood development and education, workforce development and career pathways, summer camp for school-aged children and youth, community services and supports, and adult day care for seniors, veterans and medically fragile adults.

The agency estimates it has served nearly one million people since it was established in 1896, and today provides services to more than 8,000 individuals annually.

The Scott team emphasized the agency’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as being a major factor in its decision. Scott has given more than $14 billion dollars over the past several years to community-based nonprofits across the country.