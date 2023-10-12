Climate Tech Company Co-Founded by LSU Grad Raises Over $5M

Image courtesy of Natrx

RALEIGH, N.C. – Raleigh, N.C.-based climate technology company Natrx, provider of nature-based infrastructure technologies, announced on Oct. 11 that it has raised over $3.5 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round led by Ponderosa Ventures and Oval Park Capital. This raise brings the company’s total funding to date to more than $5.2 million.

Natrx president Matt Campbell is a Louisiana native who received his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University.

Ponderosa is an early-stage food, agriculture, and ocean-focused venture firm affiliated with Galvanize Climate Solutions, a global, climate-focused investment firm. Oval Park invests in non-FDA-regulated “disruptive and impactful” technology startups primarily in the southeastern United States.

Other participating investors include Fulcrum Financial Partners, Silverstrand Capital and Titan Cement, an international building and infrastructure materials business.

Natrx delivers technologies for coastal resilience, adaptation and restoration. The company has deployed coastal, watershed, and deepwater projects across the U.S. for ports, energy firms, the public sector, and major conservation organizations.

“Rising seas and increased storm intensity already plague coastal communities. Natrx offers a much-needed solution to protect homes, communities, and infrastructure more cost-effectively and in collaboration with biodiversity, leading to significantly better outcomes,” said Ponderosa co-founder and lead investor Evi Steyer. “With coastal climate risk affecting over half the world’s population, Natrx is positioned for long-term growth and commercial success.”

The capital investment will enable Natrx to continue to scale its patented Dry Forming advanced manufacturing technology. New production units are coming online in Louisiana and Hawaii.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Leonard Nelson (CEO) and coastal engineer Campbell, the company has five issued patents for its nature-based technologies. Prior to founding Natrx, Campbell commercialized nature-based solutions in use by multiple private enterprises and federal, state, and local agencies.

“Our investors recognize the potential of Natrx solutions to create meaningful impact at scale,” said Campbell. “Our technology-first approach to improving balance between the built environment and the natural world is commercially competitive and delivers measurable economic, social, and environmental benefits.”