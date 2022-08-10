Cleco Power Hires Director of Regional Growth, Economic Development

PINEVILLE, La. – From Cleco Power:

Cleco is reinvigorating its economic development strategy to support growth across its 24-parish service area, recognizing that industry electrification and renewable energy impacts require a strategy reset.

With a renewed focus on economic development activities, Cleco Power officials are partnering with key organizations to ensure growth and stability for the economy of Louisiana.

This includes approaching targeted industries to bring new suppliers and manufacturers to the state and working with regional economic development organizations and national site location consultants to highlight the many advantages of its service territory.

Leading these efforts for Cleco Power is Richard Cornelison, who brings 27 years of experience in economic development from Oklahoma Gas & Electric. Cornelison has twice been named one of the top 50 Economic Developers in the country and has had success across all industry sectors.

“We’re excited to welcome Richard to the Cleco Power team as he brings a skill set that is exceptional and break-away regarding success in today’s economic development sector,” said Eric Schouest, vice president of marketing and government affairs for Cleco Power. “With his extensive connections in the industry, and his expertise in lead development, we believe Richard will help position Cleco Power as a premier economic development utility partner.

“The entire Cleco Power team looks forward to partnering with the governor, the secretary, Louisiana Economic Development and most importantly, our regional communities and neighbors to help grow Louisiana’s economy,” said Schouest.

Cleco Power also recently partnered with Newmark’s Global Strategy consulting practice, leading experts in corporate real estate and economic development, to complement Cornelison’s new role.

“As an experienced utility economic developer, I understand the critical role utilities play in growing the economy,” said Cornelison. “Cleco Power’s plans to bolster the Louisiana economy includes job creation, retention and industry diversification.”

Cornelison and his team welcome questions about the future of Cleco Power’s regional targeted industries, innovation and the company’s recent economic development assessment, performed by Newmark, to reset long-term goals as Cleco Power continues to create a more economically sound future for Louisianans.