When Classic Interiors was founded in 1980, family was always envisioned as the heart of the operation.

Not only is the company family owned and operated, but when customers call on the team of sales, design and installation professionals, they’re trusting Classic Interiors to design spaces that are perfectly suited to their own family’s needs and lifestyles. It’s a responsibility not taken lightly, so from the second a client schedules a consultation, Bill Bourgeois and his dedicated staff use their years of knowledge and expertise to make every client’s vision a reality.

“My father instilled the value of hard work to achieve success,” says Bourgeois, who now runs the family business alongside his two sons, Michael and John. “I feel that I have passed on this traditional value to all of my children and our work family. Everyone at Classic Interiors strives to have advanced product knowledge, and everyone working here, at one point, has installed the products they sell.”

Whether working on a residential home or a large commercial project, Classic Interiors offers a range of elegant window treatments and flooring options suitable for any customer’s budget. Their showroom features an extensive Hunter Douglas gallery, automated window coverings, interior plantation shutters, custom tile showers, backsplashes, wood, vinyl, porcelain, laminate flooring and more.

Customer satisfaction is always the number one priority, and Bourgeois says there’s no greater reward than hearing a customer express their satisfaction with their experience.

“Knowing that many of our next jobs come to us from a satisfied customer referral is how we envision our business being successful for another 40 years.”

DID YOU KNOW?

While the Bourgeois family’s leadership has always been the same, the company has gone by a few different names. Once called Classic Flooring, Paint and Decorating, Inc. and Blinds & Shutters Direct, the company was rebranded as Classic Interiors to reflect the full scope of available products and services.