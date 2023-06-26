Clarion Airport Hotel Celebrates Reopening

Image courtesy of the J Collection

KENNER, La. – The J Collection has announced the reopening and rebranding of the Clarion Airport Hotel and Conference Center at 2829 Williams Boulevard.

The hotel has 292 rooms and suites, outdoor pool, fitness center, 24-hour business center, restaurant and airport shuttle. It also boasts 12,000 square feet of event space, including ten meeting rooms, on-site catering, and audio-visual services. Meeting room options range from a 12-person boardroom to the Grand Ballroom, which can host 700 guests.

Accommodations at the Clarion Hotel are all non-smoking and have plush pillow-top beds, work desks with ergonomic chairs, mini-refrigerators, flat-screen TVs with cable, and complimentary Wi-Fi access. 24-hour front desk staff is also available for any assistance necessary.

The J Collection represents 17 locally owned and operated hotels in New Orleans and throughout the region. The collectionincludes the Jung Hotel & Residences, Hotel Mazarin; Hotel Le Marais, Dauphine Orleans; Le Richelieu, Melrose Mansion, Audubon Cottages, Maison Dupuy Hotel, Historic Streetcar Inn, Chateau Hotel, Hotel Royal, French Quarter Suites, New Orleans Courtyard Hotel, the New Orleans Airport Hotel, Nottoway in White Castle, La., Dunleith Historic Inn in Natchez, Miss., and Sheraton Refuge Resort and Conference Center in Flowood, Miss. The Rubenstein Hotel on St. Charles Avenue will be joining the roster in September 2024.