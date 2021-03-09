City’s ‘Solar for All NOLA’ Program Enters Its Second Year

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans said that more than 450 homeowners and businesses are enjoying the benefits of solar energy thanks to its “Solar for All NOLA” program, which is entering its second year. In a release, the City said customers enjoyed more than $2.4 million in annual savings (an average savings of $532 per customer) thanks to newly installed rooftop solar equipment and energy efficiency improvements.

The Solar for All NOLA 2021 initiative is being led by the Mayor’s Fund, Forward Together New Orleans (FTNO), which is a local nonprofit “dedicated to making New Orleans a fairer, more inclusive place by forging partnerships between community organizations and the business and philanthropic sectors.” FTNO is working with two local solar businesses, PosiGen Solar and Solar Alternatives, to provide free solar evaluations to all homeowners and small business owners interested in clean energy.

“We are very proud of how well the Solar For All NOLA program did in its first year, during what was obviously a very challenging year,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We have all spent more time in our homes in the past year than any of us could have imagined, and we are proud to be able to offer our citizens the opportunity to not only do the right thing for their household budget, but also the right thing for the environment. Programs like the one provided by PosiGen and Solar Alternatives are helping to make housing more affordable and put New Orleans at the forefront of smart, creative, clean energy.”

Solar for All NOLA offers 100% of eligible homeowners a financing solution, either a no-money-down, no-credit requirement solar lease with energy efficiency upgrades, or traditional financing for eligible homeowners and small businesses who choose to purchase their system. Interested customers can contact the PosiGen and Solar Alternative teams directly to sign up for a no-cost solar home or business assessment, or they can contact Forward Together New Orleans staff to assist them with this service. For more information, visit www.solarforallnola.com or call (844) 78-SOLAR.