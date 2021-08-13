City’s New Vaccine Requirements Begin Aug. 16

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has announced that proof of vaccination or a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test will be required to participate in activities with a higher risk of COVID transmission, including indoor dining and bars, indoor gyms and fitness, indoor entertainment and large outdoor events. San Francisco, New York City and Los Angeles are some of the other cities that have put similar rules in place.

In New Orleans, the indoor mask mandate will also stay in effect in an effort to curb the rise in cases of the more contagious and more deadly Delta variant of COVID-19. The new rules will take effect on Monday, Aug. 16.

Under the new guidelines, anyone age 12 or older must show proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID vaccine or negative PCR test within 72 hours to access:

Restaurants

Bars

Breweries, microbreweries, distilleries and micro-distilleries

Gyms

Indoor group fitness centers or individual fitness classes

Indoor sports complexes, stadiums and arenas

Concert and music halls

Event spaces such as hotel ballrooms, event venues and reception halls

Pool halls, bowling alleys, indoor play centers, arcades, skating rinks, indoor playgrounds and arcades

Adult live performance venues

Casinos, racetracks and video poker establishments

Indoor amusement facilities

Outdoor events of more than 500 people if total attendance is more than 50% of the outdoor venue’s capacity.

To prove vaccination status, individuals can use the LA Wallet app; an original, digital photograph, or photocopy of CDC vaccination cards (both sides); or an official vaccine record issued by another state, foreign nation or the World Health Organization.

See the full guidelines at ready.nola.gov/restrictions.