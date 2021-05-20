City’s $30M COVID-19 Meal Program to End Soon

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans said its $30M COVID-19 meal assistance program is coming to an end soon.

“The pandemic hit New Orleans hard early on and we needed to ensure that our most vulnerable people could stay home and have food on their tables,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a release. “I’m grateful to our partners at FEMA who agreed that meal delivery during the height of the pandemic was a priority to keep people safe. This truly historic program has served our residents, workers, and restaurants well, and for that I am so proud.”

Now in its eleventh month, the FEMA-funded program has provided nearly 3.3 million meals to more than 24,000 New Orleanians who have an elevated health risk if exposed to COVID, according to the City. It’s due to stop at the end of May, although Cantrell has asked FEMA for funds to extend it through June.

88 local restaurants produce the food that goes in the meal assistance program’s delivery boxes. Organizers estimate the endeavor has employed at least 500 people. Visit chefsbrigadenola.org for more stats.

“The meal program has been an emergency financial lifeline to many in our beloved and culturally important restaurant industry, whether that’s restaurants and their kitchen staff, purveyors or independent chefs,” said Chef’s Brigade Executive Director Troy Gilbert.

The meal program is managed by the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness with help from Revolution Foods, Chef’s Brigade, the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute and d’livery NOLA.

For more information, visit ready.nola.gov/meals.