City-wide Scavenger Hunt Planned for April 17

One of my all-time favorite movies, “My Man Godfrey,” begins with an epic scavenger hunt through the streets of post-Great Depression New York City. The wealthy socialites gather at The Waldorf with their finds: a goldfish in a bowl, a spinning wheel, a bewildered goat and the most sought-after item, a forgotten man. Irene Bullock (Carole Lombard) finds her forgotten man, Godfrey Park, (William Powell) at a dump by the East River.

Ever thought it would be fun to do a city-wide scavenger hunt like this? You’ll have your chance on Saturday, April 17 from 1 to 7 p.m. (staggered start times). That is when theater company Goat in the Road (GRP) has planned a socially distanced, fun-for-the-whole family, scavenger hunt.

Family and friend groups can sign up to follow clues around the Marigny and Bywater, explore the art and murals of the neighborhood, and spend a spring day outside with a light dusting of competition.

“We are raising funds for the current season and the 2021-2022 season, as well as celebrating the resilience of the New Orleans arts community over this challenging year,” says GRP Education Director Mary Guiteras. “Costumes are encouraged, goat horns are ardently supported. There will be an on-site craft table to make your own. Snacks and refreshments will also be available, and prizes will be won!”

The frivolity will begin and end at Catapult (609 St. Ferdinand St.). Groups of up to six people, with sliding prices of $10 to $60 (suggested donation is $10 per person). Only one group member is required to sign up. Masks are required for check-in.

Goat in the Road Productions is a New Orleans-based theater company with three staff members, a 19-member ensemble and a 12-person board.

Since its 2008 inception, GRP has created more than 20 original plays for adult audiences and reached thousands of New Orleans students with its educational programming. It’s won numerous awards, including a History in Progress Award and Excellence Award from the American Association for State and Local History, an Arts Education Award from the Foundation for Entertainment, Development and Education, and a host of Big Easy awards.

Each piece they create begins with research and uses history and science to comment on current social trends. In recent years, collaborators have included the Hermann-Grima & Gallier Historic Houses, Tulane University Department of Theatre & Dance, and local musician Aurora Nealand.

The company also produced 1850 HOUSE SOUNDSCAPE, which was created in partnership with the Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo. The soundscape presents a day in the life of the Cammack family in 1853. The 1850 House is located at 523 St. Ann St. and admission to the museum is $5, which includes admission to Soundscape.

“Their new work has an immediacy, as it deals with social issues, and their historic work is relevant to today’s problems,” says Paul Werner, long-time member of the New Orleans theater community and a GRP board member.

In addition, GRP presents its Play/Write program, which consists of year-long theater and playwriting classes and a showcase of student written works. In the 2020-21 school year, Play/Write is working with three New Orleans area schools, reaching more than 300 kids.

In 2016, GRP expanded its youth programming with Goat in the Schools, a touring show that brings four student-written works to cafeterias, gymnasiums and libraries all over New Orleans.

“I got hooked by the company when I was asked to participate in one of the productions of a student-written play,” says Werner. “Many of the students had never been exposed to theater. It’s amazing to see the playwrights sit in armchairs and watch their plays come to life on stage in front of friends and families.”

During these trying times the company is proud of what it was able to accomplish.

“We were able to keep our arts education programming going throughout the pandemic and even expanded the reach to students outside our partner schools and outside of Louisiana,” says Guiteras.

Mission: Goat in the Road Productions is a New Orleans-based performance ensemble dedicated to the production of original and invigorating new works of theatre, dance, performance art and educational programming.

How Readers Can Help

Join in the fun on April 17th! Also, tune in to the GRP website on May 3rd to see the Final Play/Write Showcase, the end-of-year celebration of Play/Write, where local theatre companies perform student-written plays.

How Can Businesses Help

GRP is seeking corporate sponsorship. If your organization values art and education that elevates New Orleans history and stories, please reach out to Co-Artistic Director Chris Kaminstein.