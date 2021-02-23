City Touts Success of Mardi Gras Workforce Program

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development said its program to employ workers for a variety of temporary jobs over the long Carnival weekend was a success.

“Community ambassadors” handed out more than 15,000 face coverings with the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Workers passed out 4,500 flyers that informed residents about resources and services available at JOB1. Others cleaned up playgrounds through a partnership with NORD or worked with the Office of Criminal Justice Coordination.

“My office was thrilled to connect more than 10 re-entry clients to wage-earning opportunities under the Mardi Gras jobs program,” said Tenisha Stevens, commissioner of the Office of Criminal Justice Coordination. “This Administration recognizes the tremendous challenges individuals face upon exiting the justice system. We are committed to providing these hard-working men and women with every opportunity to succeed in their life.”

The City said it has partnered with ARC New Orleans to enroll some of its participants this weekend to earn $100 per day. In the future, OWD/JOB1 will continue to provide employment opportunities through work experiences, on-the-job trainings and transitional jobs through the National Dislocated Worker Grant, if eligible. If hired, participants can be paid up to $20,000 in wages and supportive services. The department is awaiting approval to increase this amount to $30,000 per participant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

This program will allow jail re-entry participants up to 12 months of steady work until they are connected with permanent employment. Scholarships, as well as training opportunities, will also be available to participants depending on the industry.

Once more job opportunities are available, the Office of Workforce Development will make them known to the public. In the meantime, for a listing of available job opportunities, visit the website by clicking here.