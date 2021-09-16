City to Re-Launch Satellite Office Hours This Week

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans today announced the re-launching of satellite office hours offered through the Office of Business and External Services.

Satellite services began Thursday, June 17 and were suspended temporarily due to Hurricane Ida. Services are restarting this Thursday, Sept. 16, and will occur every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East New Orleans Regional Library (5641 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127).

“Mayor Cantrell has always focused on meeting people where they are. The Office of Business and External Services continues to pursue numerous avenues, including satellite services within our library system and making investments in the City’s digital front door to provide accessible, transparent and accountable City services to all residents and businesses,” said Peter Bowen, Deputy CAO, Office of Business and External Services. “As the City continues its post-storm recovery, we are excited to restart the offering of these services in partnership with the East New Orleans Regional Library as we continue the planning phases of future offices as well.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the library for staff assistance from the following Office of Business and External Services agencies:

The City Planning Commission is onsite to answer any general zoning questions and to drop off applications for review.

The Department of Safety and Permits is assisting customers with permit application questions and applying for permits online.

The Office of Workforce Development/JOB1 is disseminating general information on their services.

The Office of Economic Development will have a staff person onsite to assist with questions related to business with the City of New Orleans and pointing constituents to the proper City departments for any other needs.

The Department of Code Enforcement is intaking new violation complaints and giving status updates on existing cases.

For more information, please contact (504) 658-7100, or email permitinfo@nola.gov.