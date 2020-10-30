City to Provide Tarps for Roofs Damaged by Hurricane Zeta

Mark Poindexter puts a tarp on the damaged roof of his home in in Gulf Breeze, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans, in partnership with the New Orleans City Council, will distribute temporary 40×40 tarps for residents and businesses that experienced roof damage due to Hurricane Zeta.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, tarps will be available at seven distribution sites from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as supplies last. Individuals will be asked to provide an address of the damaged property. The tarp distribution locations are as follows:

District A: Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St.

District B: Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

District C (West Bank): Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St.

District C (East Bank): New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Chartres Street and Homer Plessy Way

District D: Intersection of Desire and Law Streets

District E (New Orleans East): St. Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd.

District E (Lower 9th Ward): New Philippians Missionary Baptist Church, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.

Tarps were made available by the Louisiana National Guard.