City to Provide Tarps for Roofs Damaged by Hurricane Zeta
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans, in partnership with the New Orleans City Council, will distribute temporary 40×40 tarps for residents and businesses that experienced roof damage due to Hurricane Zeta.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, tarps will be available at seven distribution sites from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as supplies last. Individuals will be asked to provide an address of the damaged property. The tarp distribution locations are as follows:
District A: Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St.
District B: Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
District C (West Bank): Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St.
District C (East Bank): New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Chartres Street and Homer Plessy Way
District D: Intersection of Desire and Law Streets
District E (New Orleans East): St. Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd.
District E (Lower 9th Ward): New Philippians Missionary Baptist Church, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.
Tarps were made available by the Louisiana National Guard.