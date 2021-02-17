City to Provide Curbside Service for Property Tax Collections

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Bureau of Treasury said it will provide curbside service for property tax collections starting Monday, Feb. 22 outside of City Hall.

The Treasury Bureau will provide curbside service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, through Friday, Feb. 26.

“This will allow customers to quickly and easily make a payment to their account without having to wait in a long line,” said New Orleans Chief Financial Officer Norman White. “The curbside payment station will be located right outside of City Hall at 1300 Perdido Street for all residents’ convenience.”

In a continued effort to practice social distancing, lobby servicing hours for the Bureau of Treasury’s drop-box will be available all week as well. Payments may also be made by mail or by visiting www.nola.gov. The deadline for all payments is Sunday, Feb. 28, and all mailed payments must be postmarked by this date as well.

For questions or additional information, please contact the Bureau of Treasury at (504) 658-1712.