City to Host Webinar to Discuss Green Infrastructure Opportunities

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that it will be hosting a webinar on upcoming green infrastructure opportunities for businesses. Contracted work includes demolition, excavation, grading, drainage, building construction, landscaping, fencing and roadway construction.

The webinar is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 online and at Thrive New Orleans (1433 N. Claiborne Avenue). Registration is required for virtual participation and can be completed here.

The purpose of this webinar is to share information to increase bid competitiveness and strengthen procurement transparency and accountability. The webinar will cover the City’s goals and priorities for these projects, background information on the City’s green infrastructure investments, opportunities to engage local disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) and local workers, and the RFP timelines.