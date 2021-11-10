City to Host Landlord Assistance Outreach Event Nov. 11-12

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a Landlord Assistance Outreach Event on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will take place at the Joe Brown Park Recreation Center located at 5601 Read Boulevard in New Orleans East. This is the fourth community-based outreach activity hosted by the City to connect residents to the City’s Emergency Assistance Program.

“We know New Orleans landlords have been financially burdened by the pandemic. Funds are available to assist them, and many landlords have submitted applications, indicating the great need in our city,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “There are other landlords who may need more one-on-one assistance to complete their request. The outreach event will provide that assistance for those landlords that do not know exactly what options are available to them. Not only do our renters need financial assistance right now, many landlords are in need of assistance as well— and we are here to provide it.”

The event will provide direct assistance to landlords that did not receive rental payments from tenants due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Treasury has issued recent guidance that allows landlords to recoup rent from current and previous tenants under certain circumstances. Case workers will be on site to review and accept applications and support documents. The City is expecting to receive an additional $30 million of reallocated Treasury funds from the State to support these efforts, along with providing direct assistance to tenants and making past due utility payments.

Landlords are encouraged to complete the online Landlord Application at Ready.Nola.gov. To complete the application process, landlords will be required to submit proof of ownership, proof that the tenant occupied the unit during the timeframe in which past rental payments were not made, and the amount owed. Information will also be available for landlords that may be facing foreclosure.

For more information contact Ashley Frank, landlord program manager at afrank@nola.gov or call (504) 658-4221.