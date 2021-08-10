City to Auction 3 Properties on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Property Management announced that it will auction three city-owned properties at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 in the City Hall Council Chambers.

The Department of Property Management, through the Division of Real Estate and Records, will conduct the auction. The properties have been determined to be no longer needed for public purposes, and the Home Rule Charter requires that the properties be sold at public auction. The three properties being auctioned are:

8430-8436 Chef Menteur Highway – minimum starting acceptable bid $202,500

8339 Chef Menteur Highway – minimum starting acceptable bid $100,700

8501 Chef Menteur Highway – minimum starting acceptable bid $219,600

All bidders participating in the auction will be required to fill out the Auction Registration Form prior to bidding. For more information on the auctioning process, please visit the City Surplus Real Estate Auctions website.