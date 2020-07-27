City Taking Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning Monday, July 27, the City’s Office of Community Development will begin taking applications for tenants residing in Orleans Parish who are in imminent danger of being evicted. Funding for this program is extremely limited and will not meet the demand that exists. The program is open to members of vulnerable populations as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Applicants must have experienced a loss of income related to COVID-19 and be likely to become homeless within the next 30 days without financial assistance.

Potentially eligible households include the following:

Households with children

Households with disabled member(s)

Households with elderly member(s) and/or household members with underlying medical conditions

Funding will be reserved for households with the greatest and most imminent need. Emergency rental assistance will be paid directly to the landlord. Landlords must agree to not evict the tenant or attempt to recapture any outstanding fees. The program will remain open until available funds are fully expended.

Interested persons should call the Office of Community Development at (504) 658-4200 or apply here online at NOLA Ready.





