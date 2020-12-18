City Releases RFQ for Redevelopment of Former Six Flags Property

In this June 22, 2019 aerial photo, a roller coaster and concession buildings of the abandoned Six Flags amusement park are seen in New Orleans. (DroneBase via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has released a request for qualifications (RFQ) to select a master developer for the redevelopment of the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East. After more than a decade sitting vacant, the City is moving forward with a call to identify a qualified team that brings the experience, capacity and resources to create a transformative project at a key site for both the New Orleans East community and the city. The first phase of the RFQ opened Dec. 16 and responses will be accepted until Feb. 9.

The City has several objectives it hopes to achieve through the Six Flags RFQ:

Create a catalytic economic development anchor project that will spur job creation and investment in alignment with the City’s priority economic development industries

Bring the site back into commerce as an amenity that will benefit the community and make use of the site’s strategic assets and location

Create a coherent, unified environment through integration of adjacent land uses and spaces, emphasizing green and blue site design elements

Spur vibrancy in the New Orleans economy by providing new, well-paying permanent jobs in priority industries and/or industries appropriate to the site

“The Six Flags site is a generational opportunity to create a transformative project at one of the best redevelopment sites in the region,” said Jeff Schwartz, director, Office of Economic Development. “While we are well aware of the historic challenges with the site, the City is deeply committed to ensuring that this solicitation results in the successful redevelopment of the Six Flags property. The City is looking forward to partnering with a development team that has a track record of success bringing multifaceted, forward-thinking projects to fruition that achieve the benefits of economic and community development, job creation, blue and green infrastructure, and more. Bringing this site back into commerce is a commitment of the Administration to the New Orleans East community and the City, and the first step in that process has been taken today.”