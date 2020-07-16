City Releases Health Guidelines for Film Production

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans released the COVID-19 health and safety rules that will guide studios, producers and film and television productions as they make decisions about returning to work in New Orleans. The city’s film office said the safety of filmmakers, crew members, vendors, location owners and residents are the highest priority.

“We believe that these guidelines, along with the various industry guidelines, will ensure a path forward to safely welcome film production back to the city. Each person working on a film set must be accountable to do their part in maintaining a safe set as well as exercise social responsibility,” said Carroll Morton, director of Film New Orleans.

To download a copy of the guidelines, visit the Film New Orleans page on the Office of Cultural Economy website: https://nola.gov/cultural-economy#film

Film permits are currently being issued by the city, and the Film Office is requiring each production to submit its own safety plan that must be approved in order to receive a film permit. To apply for a film permit, visit www.filmneworleans.org.





