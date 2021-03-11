City Provides Details on ‘Modified Phase 3’ Restrictions

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has announced the implementation of “modified phase three” restrictions in response to encouraging data on the COVID-19 pandemic. The new rules go into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 12.

“We are doing well because people have demonstrated civic trust, and they have been doing the right thing to get us where we are today,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a release. “The numbers are what they are because people have been doing the right thing, and we have collectively been putting in the work. So we are on a good track and in a good spot to move to a modified Phase Three.”

Under the new rules, retail stores, restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters, museums and offices in Orleans Parish will be allowed to increase to 75% capacity with social distancing and masking still required. Bars, breweries, gyms, fitness centers and conference venues will be able to operate up to 50% capacity with social distancing and masking required. Concert and music halls with fixed, permanent seating will be allowed to increase to 75% capacity with a maximum of 250 people. These changes are aligned with the State of Louisiana’s Phase Three guidelines.

Indoor live entertainment will be allowed, but venues are encouraged to read the guidelines due to the specificity of some of the restrictions. Under the State rules, restaurants that host indoor live entertainment are required to decrease their capacity to 50% rather than the 75% allowed without live entertainment. All venues hosting live entertainment in New Orleans must obtain a Special Event Permit or a Certificate of Registration from the Department of Safety and Permits.