City, Partners Debut Demonstration Parklet

NEW ORLEANS — A “parklet” has been installed on a block of French Market Place so the City and community stakeholders can experience what it’s like to re-use a section of the parking lane to create outdoor seating.

“Under Mayor Cantrell’s direction, we have been innovating to remake outdoor public spaces during COVID-19 with our outdoor dining programs such as the Parklet Pilot Program, temporary sidewalk cafe permits, and others,” said Jeffrey Schwartz, director of the Office of Economic Development, in a press release. “The French Market Place parklet is a prime example of the value that our public spaces can offer besides parking both during the pandemic and beyond. We appreciate the partnership of the French Market, StayLocal and the Greater New Orleans Foundation in making this possible, and we look forward to collaborating to activate streetscapes throughout the City as we recover from COVID.”

For a limited time, one block of French Market Place will be continue to be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Monday every week

Currently, bars and restaurants citywide can apply for a Pilot Parklet permit for added seating capacity during COVID occupancy restrictions. For more details on current options, visit nola.gov/parklets.