City Park’s Carousel Gardens Will Reopen July 3

Photo courtesy of City Park

NEW ORLEANS – On July 2 and 3, New Orleans City Park will celebrate the reopening of the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park with a salute to first responders and a free Fourth of July concert featuring a Marine Forces Reserve Band and fireworks.

On Friday, the park will be open just to first responders. Then, on Saturday, it will open to the general public. Park hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The special event begins at 5 p.m. Saturday. The park recommends visitors buy their park tickets in advance.

“Reopening the beloved Carousel Gardens Amusement Park is a great testament to the work of our team and the support of our community,” said Cara Lambright, City Park CEO, in a press release. “We are looking forward to thanking our first responders with early access to the Amusement Park and we can’t wait to welcome back visitors of all ages who have missed the rides tremendously over the past year.”

For more information on ticket pricing and season passes, visit the City Park website.