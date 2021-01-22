City Park to Host Drive-Thru Mardi Gras Event

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans City Park will be the site of the inaugural “Floats in the Oaks” drive-thru fundraiser from Feb. 4 through Feb. 14.

At the event, visitors will be able to view iconic floats from Mardi Gras krewes all in one place. Families can safely participate in a parade-type event by viewing stationery floats from their cars. Costumes and decorations are encouraged.

Krewes already involved include Bacchus, Rex, Hermes, Thoth, Zulu, Muses, King Arthur, Argus, Alla, Morpheus, Iris, Pygmalion, Mid City, Tucks, Femme Fatale, Babylon, Druids and Carrollton. Kern Studios, Ducote Designs, PFJ Floats, and Rizzuto and Company will assist with transportation of parade units.

Rob DeViney, Captain of the Krewe of Argus and chief operating officer of the park, and City Park staff first began discussing the possibility of a Mardi Gras-themed event soon after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s call for alternative ideas to the traditional Mardi Gras parades canceled this year due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to hear so many people are interested in such a fundraiser to support City Park,” said DeViney. “It made us even more excited to eventually announce this event knowing the public supported it. City Park is looking forward to bringing a little bit of Mardi Gras to the people of the area, all while doing so safely. City Park will use the funds raised to maintain and operate the 1,300 acres so everyone in our community can continue to enjoy the Park”.

The Park is actively seeking additional krewes and parade entertainment groups to participate. Email floatsintheoaks@nocp.org by Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays. 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Click here to learn more.