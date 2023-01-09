City Park to Host Annual Day of Service

NEW ORLEANS – From the City Park Conservancy:

On Jan. 16, City Park Conservancy will kick off 2023 with a park-wide volunteer event.

The Annual Day of Service in New Orleans City Park coincides with the National Day of Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, New Orleanians will come together to help care for the Park’s 1,300 acres by lending a hand to beautify the community’s greenspace. The Annual Day of Service provides opportunities for supporters to help improve and transform common areas, trails, and facilities.

“Whether you’re a regular Park volunteer or looking to help out for the first time, this is a wonderful opportunity to get your hands dirty – literally – and make a difference,” said City Park Conservancy Volunteer Supervisor Melissa Passman. “This day is so special because it serves as a reminder of how impactful people can be when they come together united by a common cause.”

In 1994, Congress designated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official Day of Service, taking place on the third Monday in January each year. It is the only federal holiday observed as an official Day of Service. In 2022, City Park hosted 330 volunteers during its Annual Day of Service, clocking nearly 800 hours improving the Park.

Several community minded organizations across the area – including Ochsner Health System, Shell, Batture and Catholic Charities – will be participating in City Park’s Annual Day of Service by coordinating teams of volunteers. Community members are encouraged to volunteer for specific park-improvement projects like cleaning, mulching and planting.

In addition to the Annual Day of Service, City Park Conservancy hosts “Super Saturdays” the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. This year-long initiative provides park patrons monthly opportunities to give back throughout the year.

All volunteers must be pre-registered to participate in the Annual Day of Service. For more information and to register, please visit NewOrleansCityPark.org