City Park Tennis Center Adding 5 Pickleball Courts

Photo courtesy of City Park Conservancy

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, March 24, five new pickleball courts will make their debut at City Park Tennis Center.

The facility’s center court has been permanently reconfigured to house four dedicated courts for the increasingly popular sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. A renovation of a former tennis practice court brings the total number of pickleball courts to five. The construction project was led by Australian Court Works — based, incongruously enough — in Mississippi.

“We are so excited to ‘get in the game’ that has been taking the nation by storm,” said City Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright in a press release. “The tennis center will offer a unique environment for pickleballers of all levels to exercise, and socialize, in a world-class setting. We’re thrilled to share this sport, and this space, with the community.”

Pickleball has been around since the 1960s — but it’s grown in popularity dramatically over the last five years. LeBron James and Drew Brees are fans. Last year, CBS aired a star-studded tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert.

“Without a doubt, the question we get the most is, ‘When are you going to add pickleball?’’” said City Park Conservancy Director of Tennis Patti Todd. “This is an effort to meet the needs of the racquet sports community. Many of our existing tennis players cross over to this sport and it appeals to all ages.”

City Park Conservancy will celebrate the new facility’s unveiling with a grand opening at 10 a.m. on March 24.

Equipment will be available for purchase and loan at the Tennis Center. Players will have access to all Tennis Center amenities including clubhouse, locker rooms and canopy-covered seating on the facility’s back porch.

Despite making room for the pickleball courts, the City Park Tennis Center is still home to more than 20 lighted courts (hard and clay), a practice court with two backboards, five pickleball courts, lockers and showers for players.