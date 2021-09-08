City Park Launches Disaster Relief Fund

NEW ORLEANS – From New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright:

Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest storms to hit our state, decimated so many communities in southeast Louisiana. This is a difficult time for everyone in the storm’s path, especially our surrounding parishes and even as far away as New York. Recovery will be a long path, but the people of our region are uniquely resilient.

We are assessing the extent of the damage caused to City Park’s 1,300 acres, from facilities to the historic live oak trees. Due to the heavy debris and wind damage, facilities and amenities remain closed until further notice.

Our team has been working closely to ensure a strategic and efficient recovery, with debris removal set as first priority. The safety of our staff is also high priority; therefore, we only have essential workers on the ground and the remainder of our staff is working remotely.

In the spirit of community resilience, we are supporting Entergy’s power restoration efforts where we can, housing 100 linemen trucks from Georgia on-site, and we have donated our food inventory to Culture Aid NOLA, who has cooked a few thousand meals a day thus far at Howlin’ Wolf (907 S Peters St.) and are in need of volunteers.

We have launched a Disaster Relief Fund to support City Park’s recovery efforts. If you are able, please consider donating to the fund. Home to the largest collection of Live Oak trees in the world, the rehabilitation of City Park is integral to our region, and your support today will directly impact the recovery, beautification, and preservation.

The New Orleans spirit and the way in which our community steps up to help each other continuously inspires me – from family, friends, neighbors, to strangers. This spirit bonds us all. City Park is a place for everyone, a place of community. Our commitment to maintaining the Park for our region is unwavering.

As we begin the road to recovery there are numerous volunteer opportunities within New Orleans for those that are able and willing to help our community now – click here for more information. Your Park will also need help recovering from the storm. Register now by clicking here for City Park volunteer efforts to be notified when recovery projects have been added and we are ready for hands-on support.

We have weathered many storms together and this one won’t be the last. But we will persevere, and the Park will be here for you as a place of respite and calm. Stay safe and help others where you can.