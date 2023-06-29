City Park Hires New York Firm to Create Master Plan

Photo courtesy of City Park Conservancy

NEW ORLEANS — City Park Conservancy has partnered with New York-based landscape architecture firm Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates to implement a long-range master plan aiming to address park improvements and operations.

In February 2023, CPC published a Request for Proposal for master planning, which garnered submissions from firms around the world. After conducting in-person interviews with the top firms, the CPC and City Park Improvement Association boards voted unanimously to hire MVVA.

A CPC spokesperson said the firm is “one of the most highly regarded landscape architecture firms in the world, having rejuvenated, designed and built hundreds of public spaces in the United States and abroad since its founding in 1982.”

“This comprehensive plan will address the park’s unique ecology and urban tree canopy; its existing assets, waterways and other infrastructure; and park programming for today’s Park user and for generations to come,” said City Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright in a press release. “We are elated to partner with MVVA on this very forward-thinking and progressive approach to continuous Park improvement. MVVA is custom-built for this role, having deep experience in designing catalytic projects around the world. Throughout each project, they have shown a dedication to listening to the public. We look forward to working with them as we talk to the public and ask how can City Park better serve you?”

The firm will lead CPC’s 18-month master planning process, which will steward New Orleans City Park throughout the next century. MVVA will rely on its own design experts as well as local subcontractors and the public to craft a roadmap for the park’s continued preservation and evolution.

This plan is made possible through a lead gift from the Greg Keller Foundation.