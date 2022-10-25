City Park Conservancy Awarded Grant for Litter Abatement

Photo by David Muller

NEW ORLEANS – City Park Conservancy has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, an anti-litter and community improvement organization. The $8,000 grant will support CPC’s litter reduction and recycling education efforts.

Since March 2020, City Park has seen an increase in park usage, averaging 3.2 million unique annual visits. A park spokesperson said KLB’s support will allow CPC to enhance its community outreach and educational initiatives as it cares for 1,300 acres of green space.

This year, the park has hosted various “Cleanup Krewe” volunteer days. 594 volunteers have donated 1,383 hours. City Park also participated in the KLB Love the Boot campaign. In 2023, CPC will continue its litter-abatement campaign.

CPC hosts various volunteer events to help with litter abatement, graffiti removal and trail restoration projects. For more information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org