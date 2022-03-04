City Park Celebrates 40 Years of Lark in the Park

NEW ORLEANS – The Lark in the Park fundraiser presented by Capital One is scheduled for Friday, March 18 at the New Orleans Botanical Garden in City Park. It’s the 40th anniversary of the event’s debut.

“This is a very special year for us, as we anticipate a full return of what park supporters have come to love about this event, all while incorporating fresh concepts created by our team,” said Stephanie Bell, executive director of Friends of City Park. “Few experiences match this glamorous gala in one of New Orleans’ most prized landmarks. The park plays a vital role in our community, and we are tremendously grateful to those who join us in supporting this incredible resource through Lark.”

The event will take place in the Pavilion of the Two Sisters and surrounding outside areas. Guests will enjoy entertainment by Jessie’s Girls and food and drink from local restaurants.

“City Park – located in the heart of New Orleans – offers residents a gathering place to share diverse experiences, and Capital One is proud to be a longstanding partner to this organization, which is providing beneficial resources to our community,” said Karen DeBlieux, head of U.S. corporate banking and market president for Capital One.

Lark in the Park is co-chaired by Dr. Shon Cowan Baker, David Briggs, Blair Broussard, Deb Elam, Cary Grant and Mark Romig who will also serve as master of ceremonies.

Sponsorships and tickets for the event are now available for purchase. For more information, visit FriendsofCityPark.com.