City Park Announces Two New Hires and a Promotion

L to R: Stephanie Bell, Andrea Lockwood and Taylor Gibbs

NEW ORLEANS – From the Friends of City Park:

Friends of City Park is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Stephanie G. Bell, MBA, to the position of Executive Director, Andrea Lockwood to the position of Director of Special Events and Marketing, and Taylor Gibbs to the position of Administrative Assistant. The new hires join the team alongside Membership Manager, Natalie Robinson, who has been with Friends of City Park since 2012. The Friends of City Park Board of Directors and Staff are delighted to welcome them and to share this positive and uplifting news during this time of difficulty.

Stephanie Bell joins us with a background in nonprofit management and an impressive history of leadership – helping organizations to innovate, thrive, and increase visibility. Prior to joining, Mrs. Bell successfully created value-added programs, planned and executed special events, and exceeded fundraising goals as Vice President of Investor Relations for the New Orleans Business Alliance. Mrs. Bell also served as the Director of Outreach and Alumni Engagement for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program in conjunction with Delgado Community College. She has filled several positions across the marketing and communications field as she has built her career, including leading a team of marketing consultants as the Advertising Manager of McClatchy-owned Sun Herald Multimedia and working in marketing and enrollment in academia. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Andrea Lockwood joins us with a strong background in event planning and production where she developed exceptional logistical processes and procedures to streamline her high-profile client’s complex events. Prior to joining, Andrea executed creative concepts, event management tools and displayed leadership through her cultivation of social, non-profit, and corporate events as the Events and Operations Manager at Z Event Company. Andrea also worked in Film Production and Accounting for large studios such as 20th Century Fox, Warner Brothers, and MGM, where she learned diplomacy, and perfected her planning, budgeting, and problem-solving skills. Some of her most notable projects include Django Unchained, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and The Magnificent Seven. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations from the University of Mississippi.

New Orleans native Taylor Gibbs is a long-time employee of City Park. She started her tenure at the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and was promoted to the Assistant Manager of the Oscar J. Tolmas Visitor Center. She also served as an Event Manager for Scout Island Scream Park prior to joining the Friends of City Park team as our Administrative Assistant.





Comments

comments