City Park Announces ‘Enhanced’ Celebration in the Oaks

Photo courtesy of City Park Conservancy

NEW ORLEANS – Organizers of New Orleans City Park’s Celebration in the Oaks say they’re taking the annual light festival to “another level.” This time around, the month-long fundraiser that attracts more than 135,000 visitors will feature even more twinkling lights displayed amid the park’s live oak trees. New exhibits include “Toy Land,” a 12-foot “Dandelion Meadow” display and “Winter Wonderland.” This year’s event will also see the return of the Botanical Garden walking tour.

“With the driving tour and walking tour, this will be the biggest footprint Celebration in the Oaks has had since Hurricane Katrina,” said Cara Lambright, City Park Conservancy CEO, in a press release. “As our largest annual fundraiser, we can’t wait to share this exciting celebration with our community.”

The 2022 Celebration in the Oaks (Nov. 24-Jan. 1) will feature:

2.25-mile driving tour with enhanced displays

Walking tour with Botanical Garden access and Carousel Gardens Amusement Park rides included

Multiple dedicated bike nights

Botanical Garden Dripping Tree, Poinsettia Tree, Historic Train Garden and “Cajun Night Before Christmas”

Carousel Gardens Train, Christmas Tree, Mr. Bingle and free marshmallows and hot chocolate

Holiday-themed Storyland

LED dinosaurs, flamingos and pirate ship

“We heard the call of the community and challenged ourselves to step it up,” said Julie LaCour, director of CITO/special events. “We know how important this event is to visitors, and we feel confident this year’s final product will make memories for folks that will last a lifetime.”

City Park Conservancy’s annual operating budget is largely reliant on self-generated activities, often weather dependent, and Celebration in the Oaks plays a key role in funding the park’s continued maintenance and beauty each year, providing nearly 10% of the park’s annual budget.