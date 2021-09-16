City Opens Transfer Station for Residents to Dispose of Garbage

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation said it is now allowing residents to dispose of bagged household garbage at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station free of charge while it works to increase sanitation contractor capacity. The Transfer Station is located at 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue and will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. There could be long lines and wait times. The Sanitation Department said it is coordinating with the New Orleans Police Department Traffic Division to monitor traffic flow on Elysian Fields Avenue.

Residents should access the Elysian Fields Transfer Station via the service road and enter through the gate at the rear of the property.

Residents will be responsible for off-loading their garbage at the site. The City will only be accepting bagged household garbage. Vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances, electronics or tires will not be accepted. Commercial vehicles are not eligible to dispose of debris at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station. Residents may call 311 for any questions regarding the offloading of debris or the Elysian Fields Transfer Station.