City Officials Shut Down Bars, Restaurants and More

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell explains the city's new rules designed to limit community spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) at a press conference in front of City Hall on Monday, March 16. (Photo by Rich Collins)

NEW ORLEANS – Now that there are almost 80 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city officials announced several dramatic new rules designed to limit the community spread of the disease. The mayor delivered the news at a Monday afternoon press conference outside City Hall.

Following in the footsteps of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the city is closing bars, gyms, shopping centers and movie theaters. Dine-in service at restaurants will not be permitted. Takeout, delivery and drive-through service will still be allowed. The city is also discouraging public or private gatherings of more than 10 people.

Grocery stores, health care facilities, pharmacies, banks, convenience stores, gas stations and other essential service providers will be allowed to operate.

More updates coming soon.





