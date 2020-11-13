City Offers Job Opportunities for Post-Storm Debris Removal

Workers remove debris from an unoccupied structure that collapsed as Hurricane Zeta passed through in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans reminds residents and businesses of job and subcontracting opportunities with debris removal contractors DRC Emergency Services and Ceres Environmental. These services may be used after major weather events. Subcontracting opportunities with these companies for hauling tons of storm debris are available now.

Contractors must adhere to all city, state and federal guidelines and regulations. Certificates of Insurance in amounts of $1 million general liability, $1 million workers’ compensation and $1 million automobile are required upon activation of a debris removal subcontract. Other contractual obligations will be required.

Large-scale debris removal requires heavy equipment such as dump trucks, self-dumping trailers, roll-off containers (minimum load capacity of 18 cubic yards) and loading equipment, such as skid steers, tele-handlers, self-loaders, versa-loaders, front-end loaders, excavators and bulldozers. Both companies utilize an online application process.

DRC Emergency Services:

https://www.drcusa.com/subcontractor-application

For additional assistance and information email info@drcusa.com or call (504) 482-2848.

CERES Environmental:

https://www.ceresenvironmental.com/opportunities/become-a-subcontractor/

Any certifications such as DBE, SBA, etc. should be emailed to ceres.subcontracting@ceresenvironmental.com

The City’s debris removal monitoring contractor, Witt O’Brien’s, oversees the work of DRC and Ceres. Access their online application by emailing hiring@wittobriens.com.