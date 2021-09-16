City Offering Grants to Venues

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans is offering “Open NOLA” grants worth up to $6,000 to live entertainment business and venues. The grants will provide $2,000 for PPE and personnel costs and up to $4,000 for entertainment bookings. Designed to support the reopening efforts of entertainment venues, grant funds can be used to ensure venues meet the state-mandated requirement for masking, social distancing, plexiglass separations, upgrades to HVAC systems and personnel costs to stem the spread of COVID 19. Venues can also receive additional support up to $4,000 if they show proof of booking live entertainment. Venues must submit a separate signed agreement to be eligible for the venue grant and additional funding.

Click here to apply.