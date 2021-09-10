City of New Orleans Continues Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Lationa Kemp, 57, pauses while talking with Andreanecia Morris, a housing advocate, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW ORLEANS — From the City of New Orleans:

The City of New Orleans updated residents on Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts. As Entergy restores more power across the city, community resources, such as our cooling sites, are reducing this weekend. With only approximately 4,000 customers without power, Entergy expects to have those restored by late evening tomorrow, Sept. 10 if they are able to receive it.

Recovery updates and remaining community resources are as follows:

Entergy New Orleans

As of this morning, Entergy has restored 98% of power in Orleans Parish

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Department of Sanitation

City departments and contractors have cleared over 500+ miles of City Right-of-Ways

Solid Waste Collection

Curbside solid waste collection resumed last Thursday (Sept. 2)

With reduced staffing and heavily loaded carts, it is taking 3 times longer to collect routes

The City’s contractors have completed collection of City-issued 95-gallon trash carts on all Mon./Thu. routes

We expect most Tue./Fri. routes to be completed today, with the remainder being completed on Fri.

Upon completion of the Tue./Fri. routes, City contractors will move to the Wed./Sat. routes, which will complete the initial first pass of the City

Recycling collections have been suspended until further notice so that we can focus on solid waste collections

We will be issuing a contract to augment the City’s solid waste collection likely by Saturday

Debris removal continuing today

Residents should separate debris for removal – for details on how to separate your debris, please visit the NOLA Ready website

Debris contractors will be making three passes to remove debris – we don’t know yet how long it will take to make the full citywide pass and how it will be sequenced

As residents continue to return to the city, we will share more specific information publicly for the second and third passes

Debris contractors will be focused initially on clearing debris from 60 high priority locations (NOFD, NOPD, Cooling Centers, etc.)

There are no drop-off sites for debris

Return Transportation Assistance from State-Run Shelters

About 350 residents will be transported back to New Orleans today from state-run shelters

That will also continue tomorrow with more residents returning, including those who reside in evacuated senior apartment complexes if the facilities have been approved for re-occupancy by the State Fire Marshal

Once these buildings are brought into compliance, the property managers of each of the buildings will notify residents when they are able to return

Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO)

Sewer Pumping Stations | Sewer Treatment Plant

7 out of 84 Sewer Pump Stations are operating without Entergy power; operational through the use of bypass pump or a generator

East Bank Wastewater Treatment Plant operations continue to progress towards normal status

Residents can wash and flush as needed; reminder not to flush baby wipes, “flushable” wipes, paper towels, etc.

Drainage and Power Equipment Status

Entergy power has been restored to the Carrollton Water Plant

All drainage pumping stations and all underpass pumping stations are back on Entergy power

95 of 99 drainage pumps available for service

Reminder for residents to clear debris from catch basins

Drinking Water

Water Pressure and water quality are stable – Orleans Parish is NOT under a precautionary boil water advisory

Water Plant in Algiers supplying neighboring parishes with water via filling stations in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health

Entergy power has been restored at the Carrollton Water Plant; all substations (Hamilton, Sycamore, Claiborne) are being powered by Entergy

Customer Service | Emergency Hotline

Call 52-WATER or visit www.swbno.org to report water and sewer emergencies; sewer back-ups, water leaks and low or no water pressure

City Courts

The Orleans Parish Civil District Court, First City Court, Second City Court, and Criminal District Court will remain closed until Sunday, Sept. 19; will resume normal operations Monday, Sept. 20

The Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, along with Municipal and Traffic Courts remain closed until further notice

Cases scheduled to be heard during the closure will be rescheduled as soon as possible

Community Resources and Assistance

Regional Transit Authority

Hours of operation: 6 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Modified Saturday Schedule

All bus lines operating, including bus replacements for Canal and St. Charles Streetcar lines

For more information, call RTA Rideline at 504-248-3900

Blue Bikes

Blue Bikes will resume normal operations at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 10

Visit their website for more information: https://bluebikesnola.com/

Cooling Centers

The cooling centers at 8 NORD sites will operate through 6 p.m. Friday

NORD sites will return to normal programming after that

FEMA assistance will be available at four recreation centers next week, hours and locations will be announced soon

PODs (MREs, water, ice):

Operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Joe W. Brown Park (5475 Read Blvd.)

Mahalia Jackson Auditorium (1451 Basin St.), ending Sept. 10

Skelly Park (2515 Vespasian Blvd.)

Wesley Barrow Stadium (6500 Press Drive), ending Sept. 10

John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave.), ending Sept. 10

Dryades YMCA (2220 Oretha C. Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.)

The 6 drive-thru points of distribution will operate through 6 p.m. Friday. Only three will continue throughout the weekend: Skelly, Joe Brown, and Dryades YMCA.

Meal Distributions

UWSELA Parking Lot (2515 Canal St.), 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

McDonald’s (1918 N. Broad St.), 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran Church (3700 Canal St.), 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Gernon Brown Rec Center (1001 Harrison Ave.), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Rosenwald Rec Center (1120 S. Broad Ave.), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Lyons Rec Center (624 Louisiana Ave.), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Milne Rec Center (5420 Franklin Ave.), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Joe W. Brown Rec Center (5601 Read Blvd.), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cut Off Rec Center (6600 Belgrade St.), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Treme Rec Center (900 N. Villere St.), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

New Hope Baptist Church (1807 Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way), 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Christian Community Baptist Church (1715 Egania St.), 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Inspire McDonogh 35 (4000 Cadillac St.), 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Meals will be significantly reduced in Orleans Parish after Friday. Food nonprofits will be focusing on parishes with more immediate needs and service interruptions.

Blue Tarp Distribution

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is providing blue tarps for Orleans Parish residents who sustained roof damage

Residents registered for the Blue Roof Program are reminded to beware of scammers

Blue Roof representatives never solicit your participation, nor will they ask for Social Security, bank account numbers or any compensation for this service

Visit Blue Roof Information (army.mil) for information on how to retrieve a blue tarp

City of New Orleans Gas Map

Check out the map of open gas stations, compiled by the City of New Orleans at nola.gov/gasmap

This information is self-reported by gas station owners and operators; map will be updated as additional information becomes available

Visit nola.gov/gas and complete the form to add your operational business to the map

Additional State & Local Resources

FEMA Assistance

Statewide for Hurricane Ida, FEMA has provided $259 million in grants to survivors for serious needs and damages not covered by insurance FEMA has approved about 234,000 households

In Orleans Parish, FEMA has provided more than $81 million in grants to survivors for serious needs and damages not covered by insurance FEMA has approved about 69,800 households

By law, FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments

U.S. Small Business Administration Helping Survivors

Federal low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses, homeowners and renters. As of Sept. 9, SBA has approved 474 loans for a total of more than $18.9 million

You may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov or visit www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339

Disability Hotline

Residents with mobility issues or other disabilities who need additional support in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida can call the Disability and Disaster Hotline: 1 (800) 626-4959

Operated by the Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies for disaster-impacted disabled people

Connects to resources on the ground

Residents can also access the hotline by calling 311

Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) Family Reunification Hotline

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) launched “Connect,” a way for families to locate loved ones who evacuated from Hurricane Idea to a state shelter

Residents can call 225-342-2727 fill out a form at http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect to locate loved ones who may be in state congregate shelters

Individuals looking for loved ones evacuated from one of the following seven nursing homes should call 211, which is coordinating with LDH’s Office of Aging and Adult Services to connect families: River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

Call 1-800-755-5175 to reach Louisiana 211 from outside the state