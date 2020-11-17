City Says No 2021 Mardi Gras Parades, Asks for Safe Celebration Ideas

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The city’s official website confirms that parades will not be allowed in the city during the 2021 Carnival season because of the health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the community to suggest safe ways to celebrate the season. Cantrell said ideas will be reviewed by the City’s public safety and public health team for feasibility, safety and other considerations with the pandemic in mind.

Here are notes from the city about how to send ideas:

Send an email to mardigras@nola.gov before Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Submit as much detail as possible – descriptions of how something would work, sketches, diagrams – anything to explain the concept.

Clearly indicate how you will prevent unstructured crowds of strangers.

Clearly indicate any other safety protocols or features of your idea.

Clearly indicate how it could be scaled up/down based on possible public health guidelines in place at the time of the event.

Visit nola.gov/mayor/2021-mardi-gras for full details and updates.