City, NORA Complete 100 Stormwater Management Projects

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority said they have completed 100 projects in the Community Adaptation Program, which provides an opportunity for homeowners to retrofit their properties with stormwater management improvements. The $5 million CAP, which is managed by NORA, is part of the City’s $141 million HUD-funded Gentilly Resilience District and will benefit up to 200 low- to moderate-income, owner-occupied single-family households. In total, the completed projects will be able to hold and manage 144,686 gallons (approximately 3,445 bathtubs) of stormwater in the Gentilly area before allowing it to gradually enter the City’s drainage system.

As part of the CAP, homeowners are presented with options for green infrastructure interventions, including French drains, infiltration trenches, native plantings, permeable surfaces, rain barrels, rain gardens and stormwater planter boxes. Design and construction teams Dana Brown & Associates, Thrive NOLA, Wingate Engineers and Ubuntu Construction Company are working with homeowners to complete projects.

“We are excited to reach this milestone in the Community Adaptation Program,” said Project Delivery Unity Manager Joseph Threat. “This program is great benefit to participating homeowners in the Gentilly neighborhood who are now able to hold stormwater through green infrastructure interventions on their property. We look forward to getting construction underway on more Gentilly Resilience District projects this year.”

The $141M HUD-funded Gentilly Resilience District encompasses efforts across the Gentilly neighborhood to reduce flood risk, slow land subsidence, improve energy reliability and encourage neighborhood revitalization.

Visit www.nola.gov/resilience for more information.