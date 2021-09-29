City Names New Director of Policy and Government Operations

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the appointment of Liana Elliott as director of policy and government operations, a new position reporting directly to the Mayor to ensure City practices, policies, and implementation are aligned with the Mayor’s expectations, vision, and values.

“Liana has been consistently delivering on multiple strategic initiatives and innovative projects in her role as my deputy chief of staff. Under her leadership as director of policy and government operations, she will be providing me with direct operational visibility on projects, initiatives, and operations across the City to provide the best services possible for our people,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Liana has been at my side since the transition, and has been consistent and unwavering in her leadership and ability to deliver on my priorities for this administration, and I am confident this new role will only increase her ability to deliver.”

Elliott will work across departments and agencies to establish reporting and accountability, increase quality and effectiveness of public service delivery and operations, and connect with the community and users of City systems to incorporate feedback.

“I have been honored to serve Mayor Cantrell and deliver on her promises and priorities for the people of New Orleans,” said Elliott. “I will continue to proactively identify new opportunities and areas for improvement, and provide innovative, effective solutions to focus on delivering City services that are efficient, effective, accessible, and inclusive.”

Elliott is currently serving as deputy chief of staff, where she has delivered on a diverse portfolio of Mayoral priorities, programs, initiatives, and operational improvements including Fair Share, COVID Advisory Panel and Stimulus Command Task Force, homeless encampment cleanings, procurement reform, climate change, and briefly served as Interim CEO for NORDC at the request of the Mayor. Most recently, Elliott has been leading Project Why, an initiative designed to build trust with residents by viewing government services through a lens of trauma-informed public policy and communications; Project Why is currently a finalist in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge.

The Mayor’s executive counsel, Clifton Davis, will assume the duties of the chief of staff.