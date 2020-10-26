City Makes Adjustments to Phase 3.2 Guidelines

A masked patron’s reflection is seen in a plexiglass partition, as other patrons chat at the bar inside Bar Tonique in New Orleans, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – In case you missed it, here are the most recent changes to the city’s coronavirus restrictions:

Outdoor Stadiums and Arenas

Outdoor stadiums and arenas will continue to be allowed to admit up to 25% of permitted capacity or 500 individuals, whichever is fewer. Additionally, larger capacities may be allowed contingent upon approval from the New Orleans Health Department. Any events taking place in recreation spaces or sports complexes that are not athletic competitions must obtain a special event permit.

Tours

In addition to the previously allowed walking, carriage and bus tours, biking tours will now be allowed to operate with 50% capacity or 14 people, whichever is fewer, while following the State Fire Marshal guidelines.

Special Events and Live Entertainment

Special event and live entertainment permits should be submitted no less than seven days before the planned event. These permits will be offered without fee if the venue hosting the event has already otherwise paid for the entitlement, including holding an active mayoralty permit.

Masks

The mask mandate in Orleans Parish has not changed since it was originally issued on May 16. Masks are required when around anyone outside of your household. Masks are not required when engaged in outdoor personal exercise, athletic competition, or when actively eating or drinking.

View complete guidelines at ready.nola.gov/reopening.