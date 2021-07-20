City, Louisiana Workforce Commission to Host July 21 ‘Back to Work Expo’

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A comprehensive, citywide Back to Work Job Expo will take place on Wednesday, July 21 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center as Mayor LaToya Cantrell is leading an effort to employ New Orleans residents as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of New Orleans, JOB1, the American Job Center, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission have joined together to host this major jobs event.

Mayor Cantrell said, “We want to make it as easy as possible for our people to access good paying jobs in our City. We had to make the tough decision to close the City down to overcome the dire health threat of COVID 19. We must now redouble our efforts to get back to work and revitalize our economy. Jobs are available and they pay well. Come on out and get back to work.”

The mayor also urged people who have a strong sense of civic pride and responsibility to consider becoming members of the police force.

“We need our best and brightest to combat the plague of violence in New Orleans.”

The city will focus on identifying and hiring potential police officers and civilian personnel to help with the Cure Violence initiatives now underway.

Dozens of employers from hospitality, healthcare construction, IT, administrative, and other key industry sectors are signed up to provide immediate employment opportunities to qualified workers. Interview with employers including NOPD, Ochsner, Windsor Court, NORDC, RTA, the City of New Orleans and more. Additionally, representatives from workforce training entities will be on hand to provide information on opportunities for job training, resume assistance, and work readiness programs in the region.

Doors at the Convention Center’s Great Hall will open at 9 a.m. Employers will be on hand until 1 p.m. All New Orleans residents looking for work are encouraged to attend.