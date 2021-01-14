City Leaders Celebrate Completion of New ‘Low-Stress’ Bikeways

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today joined other City officials and community leaders to celebrate the latest construction associated with the Moving New Orleans Bikes Program that is adding 75 miles of new “low-stress” bikeways as part of the City’s efforts to improve roadway safety for all residents.

Officials marked the completion of work on Elysian Fields Avenue, between North Peters Street and St. Claude Avenue, which now features protected bike lanes, new crosswalks, reduced crossing distances and modified intersections to improve safety. Overall the City has completed $2 million of the Marigny/French Quarter Transportation Network.

“The Elysian Fields project is an excellent example of my administration’s Complete Streets approach to road projects — laser focused on improving our streets for everyone, whether they are walking, bicycling, driving, or taking transit. We are rethinking our roads and making investments to ensure our residents have safe and affordable transportation options to access jobs, school and community amenities,” said Cantrell.