City Launches Curbside Dining and Parklet Pilot Program

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans is launching a pilot version of its new Curbside Dining and Parklet program. The program aims to help businesses – beginning with restaurants – create outdoor dining and seating in areas previously dedicated to on-street parking.

The City will begin taking applications on Monday, Oct. 5. At first, only restaurants within the Downtown Development District (DDD) boundaries — which are Iberville Street, Claiborne Avenue, the Pontchartrain Expressway and the Mississippi River — will be eligible to apply.

The DDD has signed on to provide participating businesses with resources to ensure that their outdoor dining areas are successful. The pilot will run for approximately two weeks (Oct. 5-19). Restaurants interested in applying for a permit can do so through the City’s OneStop portal and by outdoordining@nola.gov.