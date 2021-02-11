City Launches Citywide Vaccine Waitlist

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Health Department, New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the Orleans Parish Communication District have announced the launch of a citywide vaccine waitlist.

“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact, highlighting longstanding inequities in the health of many groups in our community,” said NOHD Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno. “Providing the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors of color, low-income seniors, and those with functional and access needs continues to be a top priority for Mayor Cantrell and the New Orleans Health Department. This waitlist will help us ensure that New Orleans’ most vulnerable residents have access to the vaccine.”

New Orleans residents 65 years of age and older (or otherwise eligible in the current phase) who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine may call 3-1-1 (504-658-2299) or go to ready.nola.gov/getvaccine to register for the waitlist.