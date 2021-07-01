City Issues Statement on ‘Quarter for the Quarter’ Sales Tax

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The City of New Orleans today issued the following statement on the “Quarter for the Quarter” sales tax collection, that was originally set to go into effect July 1, 2021:

“The ballot measure that passed on April 24 authorized a new 0.245% “Quarter for the Quarter” sales tax within the French Quarter that was to go into effect July 1. However, the tax must be officially levied before it can be collected and as of today it has not been levied.

“The French Quarter Economic Development District (which is made up of the City Council with District C Councilmember Palmer as the authorized representative) has yet to put forth or pass a resolution to levy the tax. As a result, the City does not have legal authority to collect it and businesses within the French Quarter should not begin collecting the tax from their customers until the FQEDD has officially levied the tax.

“The City will notify business owners to begin collecting the tax once the FQEDD has taken the necessary steps legally to levy it.”