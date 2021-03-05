City Invites Bids on Restoration, Lease of Touro-Shakspeare Home

Photo: Calvin G. Blackwell (courtesy Louisiana Division/City Archives, New Orleans Public Library)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is inviting residents and businesses to bid on the opportunity to renovate and lease the historic Touro-Shakspeare Home in Algiers. The property is restricted in use and must remain as something that would qualify as a modern-day “alms house.” Check nola.gov/purchasing for further information and open house dates.

From 1994 through 2005, the Touro-Shakspeare Home was operated as a nursing home facility, prior to being substantially damaged by Hurricane Katrina. Since 2005, the facility has been vacant and unused.

“The Touro-Shakspeare building is an architecturally significant property on the West Bank with a rich history,” said Ramsey Green, deputy chief administrative officer for infrastructure. “This is a wonderful opportunity to restore the property to its original grandeur so that it can once again serve the community in its primary purpose.”

The Touro-Shakspeare Home is the legacy of the philanthropist Judah Touro, who sought care for the aged and indigent. Upon his death, Mr. Touro bequeathed funds for the purchase of immovable property for the construction of an “alms house.” An alms house was a term used in the 19th century for a form of housing for people (typically but not necessarily elderly) who could not earn enough money to pay rent.