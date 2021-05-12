City Investigating Possible Overnight Tornado

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City says downed trees, downed power lines, debris and some damage to homes may have been the result of a tornado during last night’s severe weather. No injuries have been reported but there is a lot of cleanup work to do in Carrollton, Broadmoor and Algiers Point, among other areas. The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is working with the National Weather Service to determine if a tornado is to blame.

City officials are asking commuters to drive carefully, watch out for debris and be mindful of intersections if traffic lights aren’t operating properly. At 8 a.m., about 4,000 power outages remained citywide, according to a City spokesperson.

Rain is forecast throughout the day. Neutral ground parking will be allowed until 6 p.m.

Text NOLAREADY to 77295 or go to https://ready.nola.gov/alerts to sign up for NOLA Ready Emergency Alerts.

Call 1-800-ENTERGY to report outages or downed power lines or poles.

Call 3-1-1 to report downed trees, limbs or other debris that are blocking the road.