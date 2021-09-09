City Hosts Webinar on SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

NEW ORLEANS – From the City of New Orleans:

The U. S. Small Business Administration has declared a disaster in New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida. Join the City of New Orleans Office of Economic Development for a webinar on disaster assistance for businesses from the SBA at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from reoccurring. SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans can also help small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available to businesses regardless of any property damage.

Topic: Hurricane Ida SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Webinar

Time: Sep 10, 2021 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97115290946?pwd=YXVvUjlLalBYUGxHT1pYQVJEV010UT09

Meeting ID: 971 1529 0946

Passcode: 075116

Dial in: 312-626-6799