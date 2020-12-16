City Hosts Virtual Town Hall for Job Seekers

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The Reopening New Orleans Workforce Working Group will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 to provide resource information to job seekers and receive input from job seekers on current needs. The focus of the conversation will be employment and training opportunities. Panelists from the following organizations will be present:

JOB1 NOLA

Delgado Community College

Domino Sugar

Gallo Mechanical

Goodwill

Laitram

Skillz Academy/Upriver Solutions

Ochsner Health

Click here to register.

To submit questions email job1@nola.gov.