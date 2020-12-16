City Hosts Virtual Town Hall for Job Seekers
NEW ORLEANS – The Reopening New Orleans Workforce Working Group will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 to provide resource information to job seekers and receive input from job seekers on current needs. The focus of the conversation will be employment and training opportunities. Panelists from the following organizations will be present:
- JOB1 NOLA
- Delgado Community College
- Domino Sugar
- Gallo Mechanical
- Goodwill
- Laitram
- Skillz Academy/Upriver Solutions
- Ochsner Health
Click here to register.
To submit questions email job1@nola.gov.