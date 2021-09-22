City Film Office Resuming Film Permits Next Week

AP Photo/Jenny Kane

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Film Office announced that filming in the city and the issuance of film permits will resume on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

“The amount of film productions with large budgets we have hosted over the last three years has served to solidify the city as the fourth major production hub in the country. Despite the pandemic, and storm events, 2021 has been a record-breaking year for film with the city hosting $753 million in production in the first three quarters,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “My administration is committed to bolstering our local economy and continuing to lead with a long-term vision for development of the film industry beyond the initial recovery, which includes business attraction efforts for film infrastructure and producing workforce training programs.

“One of these programs was funded by the Louisiana Entertainment Division, which provided the New Orleans Video Access Center with its first-ever award of $225,000 for workforce training from the Louisiana Entertainment Fund. This is funded by a 2% contribution from film tax credits awarded to productions and goes directly to supporting workers. As we continue to move forward with more innovative approaches and cultivating our relationships with the Film industry and its workers, everyone will see that New Orleans is a world-class place in which to do business.”

In addition to facilitating film permits for the City, the New Orleans Film Office offers ongoing entry-level workforce development training opportunities in partnership with NOVAC. Due to Hurricane Ida, the Office is not facilitating any trainings right now but is hoping to stand those back up over the next month. For information about upcoming opportunities, visit the Film Office website here.

When Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, the city was hosting a record amount of film productions, including the Netflix film “We Have a Ghost,” Disney’s “UltraViolet and the Black Scorpion” and the feature film “Haunted Mansion.”

“The Film Office has been working closely with the productions in town to ensure that they can resume filming. We are so fortunate to have full restoration of electricity and to have experienced minimal flooding due to the city’s new state-of-the-art levee system which has allowed every one of the productions to return to New Orleans,” said Carroll Morton, director of Film New Orleans.